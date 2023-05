New Suit - Copyright

C.I. Games sued Warner Bros. Discovery on Friday in California Central District Court over a copyright dispute. The suit, brought by Gerard Fox Law, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's upcoming video game 'Lords of the Fallen' does not infringe the defendant's trademark rights over 'The Lord of the Rings.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03868, C.I. Games SE v. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 19, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

C.I. Games SE

Gerard Fox Law PC

defendants

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims