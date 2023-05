Who Got The Work

Andrew Maunz and Kelly Mistick of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Tri-State Pain Institute in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed March 29 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Law Office of Timothy D. McNair on behalf of Cynthia Chuzie-Mcdowell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, is 1:23-cv-00097, Chuzie-Mcdowell v. Tri-State Pain Institute, LLC.

May 13, 2023, 11:00 AM

