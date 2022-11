New Suit

First Unum Life Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Mandelbaum Barrett P.C. and attorney Jeffrey S. Lipkin on behalf of Dr. Barry M. Chuz, pursues claims in connection with a nursing home and home care insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06616, Chuz, M.D. v. First Unum Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 2:28 PM