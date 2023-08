News From Law.com

The judge who will oversee Donald Trump's latest indictment is no stranger to the former president, his associates and supporters: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has handled some of the most high-profile cases against Trump, his administration and those who marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

District of Columbia

August 02, 2023, 1:38 PM

nature of claim: /