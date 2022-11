Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Seal Keystone LLC and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, arising from the breach of a sales contract for two hotel properties, was filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of Churchwick Partners LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-02251, Churchwick Partners, LLC v. Seal Keystone, LLC et al.

Real Estate

November 21, 2022, 6:19 PM