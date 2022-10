Who Got The Work

Allstate has tapped attorney James L. Donovan Jr. of Donovan & Lawler to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to property damage sustained in Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed Aug. 26 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Roach Law Firm on behalf of John Churchman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-05078, Churchman v. Allstate Indemnity Co.