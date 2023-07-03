New Suit - Contract

Moore & Van Allen and Davidoff Hutcher & Citron filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Sunday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Churchill Funding I LLC. The suit accuses Easy Financial LLC of failing to repurchase three mortgage loans that it fraudulently sold to Churchill with knowledge of encumbrances and in violation of an executed master mortgage loan purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00398, Churchill Funding I, LLC v. Easy Financial, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2023, 6:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Churchill Funding I, LLC

Paul Javier Peralta

Moore & Van Allen

defendants

Easy Financial, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract