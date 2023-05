Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Cardoza Law on behalf of Henry D. Churchill and Lucy Casanova Churchill. The case is 2:23-cv-00894, Churchill et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Henry D. Churchill

Lucy Casanova Churchill

The Cardoza Law Corporation

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations