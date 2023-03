Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dillard's, the department store chain, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Fenstersheib Law Group on behalf of Luz Church. The case is 0:23-cv-60421, Church v. Dillard's Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 5:11 PM