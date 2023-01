New Suit - Product Liability

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Church Mutual Insurance as subrogee of Old Cambridge Baptist Church. The suit takes aim at U.S. Boiler Co. for allegedly causing water damage due to defectively installed radiators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00064, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. v. U.S. Boiler Company, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

January 12, 2023, 6:29 PM