New Suit - Product Liability

Cozen O'Connor filed an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Church Mutual Insurance Co. The suit pursues claims that a defective humidifier sold by defendant Electrolux Home Products Inc. caused damage to a church insured by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01972, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. v. Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

Pennsylvania

May 24, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product