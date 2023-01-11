New Suit

Frontier Management and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Meagher & Geer on behalf of Church Mutual Insurance, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00164, Church Mutual Insurance Company, now known as Church Mutual Insurance, S.I. v. Frontier Management, LLC et al.

Investment Firms

January 11, 2023, 5:15 PM