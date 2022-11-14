Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at DLA Piper on Monday removed a lawsuit against against gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit arises from the Highland Park parade shooting on July 4, 2021, during which seven people were killed and dozens wounded by a shooter using a Smith & Wesson semiautomatic assault rifle. The suit was brought by Edelson PC, Dentons and the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence on behalf of a father and son who were present and sustained injuries in the attack. The case is 1:22-cv-06361, Chupack v. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 14, 2022, 8:12 PM