New Suit - Securities

Upstart, a consumer lender employing AI, and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Employment Law Partners and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Kimberly Chung, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Upstart’s AI model does not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates, inflation and government stimulus programs amid COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03620, Chung v. Upstart Holdings, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

October 07, 2022, 3:19 PM