Who Got The Work

Stephen J. Roppolo of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Cartier in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Nov. 27 in Texas Northern District Court by the Harman Firm on behalf of a sales associate who contends that she was subjected to years of disparate treatment based on national origin and contends that despite selling more than $80 million in jewelry over a period of six years she was forced to continue working in such a hostile environment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay, is 3:23-cv-02605, Chung v. Cartier North America Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 11, 2024, 9:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Diane Chung

Plaintiffs

The Harman Firm LLP

The Harman Firm, LLP

defendants

Alex Twomey

Cartier North America Inc

Cartier North America, Inc

Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Kristi Arnold

Sarah Girard

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination