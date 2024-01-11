Stephen J. Roppolo of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Cartier in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Nov. 27 in Texas Northern District Court by the Harman Firm on behalf of a sales associate who contends that she was subjected to years of disparate treatment based on national origin and contends that despite selling more than $80 million in jewelry over a period of six years she was forced to continue working in such a hostile environment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay, is 3:23-cv-02605, Chung v. Cartier North America Inc et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
January 11, 2024, 9:27 AM