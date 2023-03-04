Who Got The Work

Carmaker FCA US has turned to Melissa P. Wilner of Klein Thomas & Lee as defense counsel in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 18 in California Northern District Court by the Fields Law Firm and Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather, Littky-Rubin & Whitman on behalf of Peter N. Chumo II. The plaintiff alleges that his mother suffered fatal injuries in a 2021 car crash as a result of defective seats. The manufacturer of the seats, Adient US LLC, is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-00222, Chumo et al v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

March 04, 2023, 11:21 AM