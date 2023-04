New Suit - Employment

Dollar General was sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a sales associate, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting racial discrimination acts to her store manager. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01789, Chumney-Lambkin v. Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Chumney-Lambkin

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

Dolgencorp, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination