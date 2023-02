Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against VetCor Management, a community-based veterinary care network, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by attorney Daniel H. Hunt on behalf of a former veterinary technician. The case is 9:23-cv-80301, Chuki v. Vetcor Management Company, LLC.

Florida

February 28, 2023, 12:11 PM