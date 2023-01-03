Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at O'Neil Cannon Hollman Dejong & Laing on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against pharmaceutical automation company Chudy Group LLC, doing business as TCGRx, and parent company Targa Buyer LLC to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Godfrey & Kahn on behalf of TCGRx founder and former CEO Duane Chudy, contends that the plaintiff is entitled to approximately 30 percent of value units as pursuant to his employment contract with TCGRx. The case is 2:23-cv-00005, Chudy v. Chudy Group, LLC d/b/a Tcgrx et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 03, 2023, 4:11 PM