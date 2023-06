Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foulston Siefkin on Tuesday removed a franchise lawsuit against Foods LLC and Brad Rogers to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Restovich & Associates on behalf of Chuck's Hot Chicken Franchising. The case is 4:23-cv-00743, Chuck's Hot Chicken Franchising, LLC v. Foods, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 06, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Chuck's Hot Chicken Franchising, LLC

defendants

Brad Rogers

Foods, LLC

defendant counsels

Foulston Siefkin

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute