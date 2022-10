Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Squire Patton Boggs on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against AbbVie, Zeltiq and Allergan to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of Phornphan Lisa Chubchai, who allegedly sustained serious injuries from the defendants' CoolSculpting fat-reduction medical device. The case is 3:22-cv-06309, Chubchai v. AbbVie Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 20, 2022, 8:43 PM