New Suit - Contract

Accellion, a cybersecurity firm focused on secure file transfers, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Clyde & Co. on behalf of Chubb, brings subrogation claims over a cyberattack on an Australian law firm. According to the complaint, a vulnerability in the defendant's security platform contributed to the attack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-09078, Chubb Insurance Australia Ltd. v. Accellion Inc.

Cybersecurity

December 22, 2022, 6:55 PM