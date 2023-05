New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Chubb European Group SE. The suit, targeting Zigi USA, seeks a declaration that Chubb is not required to provide coverage for fire damage to cargo owned by Zigi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21878, Chubb European Group SE v. Zigi USA, LLC.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Chubb European Group SE

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Zigi USA, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute