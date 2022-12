New Suit - Contract

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a Minnesota-based transportation and logistics company, was sued Tuesday in Minnesota District Court for alleged cargo damage. The lawsuit was filed by Chestnut Cambronne P.A. on behalf of Chubb European Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-03033, Chubb European Group SE v. C.H. Robinson International, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 06, 2022, 1:23 PM