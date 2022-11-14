New Suit - Employment

The City of New York was hit with an employment discrimination suit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of the city's former Deputy Chief Actuary. Craig Chu, an Asian male who is openly gay, alleges that he was passed over for the city's Chief Actuary role due to race, age and sexual orientation bias during a selection process earlier this year. According to the suit, filed by Wigdor LLP, the role was given to a less qualified straight, white male candidate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09705, Chu v. The City of New York.

Government

November 14, 2022, 6:12 PM