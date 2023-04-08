Partner Arron Nesbitt of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer has entered an appearance for Nationwide Insurance Co. of America in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a wind and hail storm, was filed Feb. 21 in Colorado District Court by Hennessy PLLC on behalf of Lishi Chu and Qing Zhu. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn, is 1:23-cv-00482, Chu et al v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America.
Insurance
April 08, 2023, 4:56 PM