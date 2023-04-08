Who Got The Work

Partner Arron Nesbitt of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer has entered an appearance for Nationwide Insurance Co. of America in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a wind and hail storm, was filed Feb. 21 in Colorado District Court by Hennessy PLLC on behalf of Lishi Chu and Qing Zhu. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn, is 1:23-cv-00482, Chu et al v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 08, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Lishi Chu

Qing Zhu

Hennessy PLLC

defendants

Nationwide Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Knight Nicastro Mackay LLC

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute