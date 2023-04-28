New Suit - Contract

CHS, a farming cooperative, sued cattle feedlot operator Valley View Feeders Inc. and Ritch Blythe on Friday in Nebraska District Court alleging breach of contract. The court case, brought by McGrath North Mullin & Kratz, seeks to recover over $480,000 plus finance charges that the defendants owe the plaintiff from defaulting on a credit agreement for the purchase of corn. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00168, CHS, Inc. v. Valley View Feeders, Inc. et al.

April 28, 2023, 3:49 PM

CHS, Inc.

McGrath North Mullin

Ritch Blythe

Valley View Feeders, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract