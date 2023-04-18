New Suit - Contract

CHS, a farming cooperative, sued Harwood Capital LLP Tuesday in Minnesota District Court for alleged breach of a share purchase agreement (SPA). The lawsuit, brought by Lathrop GPM, arises from CHS's contract to purchase a third party, Sinav Limited, in 2014. The sellers appointed Harwood Capital as their attorney-in-fact and agent with respect to the underlying transaction. According to the complaint, certain sellers were later sued in connection with a compelled buyout of former minority unit holders of a Sinav subsidiary. CHS argues that the sellers breached the representation and warranty policies in the contract by failing to disclose their knowledge regarding the potential for claims concerning the buyout when applying for directors’ and officers’ liability insurance. CHS claims that Harwood Capital has refused to indemnify or compensate CHS pursuant to the SPA. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01066, CHS Inc. v. Harwood Capital LLP.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 18, 2023, 2:05 PM

Plaintiffs

CHS Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lathrop GPM

defendants

Harwood Capital LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract