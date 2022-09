Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the McShea Law Firm on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against American Airlines to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Edward P. Jefferson on behalf of AA technician Marek Chrzanowski, seeks reimbursement for corrosive damage to the plaintiff's tools, which he was required to furnish himself. The case is 2:22-cv-03709, Chrzanowski v. American Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 16, 2022, 5:07 PM