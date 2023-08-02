Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against SharkNinja and Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Chartwell Law, the Law Offices of Leonard A. Nomura and the Law Offices of Jason Turchin on behalf of Carolyn Chronister and Alyvia Strange, who were allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker. The case is 1:23-cv-11772, Chronister et al. v. SharkNinja Operating LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Chronister

defendants

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims