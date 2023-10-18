Who Got The Work

Derek C. Walter and Edward Robert Reines of Weil, Gotshal & Manges have entered appearances for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The case, seeking a declaration of non-infringement, was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on behalf of ChromaCode Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:23-cv-04823, ChromaCode, Inc. v. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 18, 2023, 1:05 PM

