New Suit

Ropes & Gray filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Christus Health and Baystate Medical Center. The complaint accuses the federal government of unlawfully denying certain disproportionate share hospital payments for patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. The case is 1:23-cv-01220, Christus Health et al v. Becerra.

Health Care

May 01, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Baystate Medical Center, Inc.

Christus Health

Plaintiffs

Ropes & Gray

defendants

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement