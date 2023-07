Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment class action against environmental consulting firm SWCA Inc. to New Mexico District Court. The complaint was brought by Durham, Pittard & Spalding and Joseph Dunlap LLP on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as environmental inspectors who claim that they were not paid overtime day rates. The case is 1:23-cv-00627, Christopher v. Swca, Incorporated.

Business Services

July 27, 2023, 8:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Roberts Christopher

defendants

Swca, Incorporated

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination