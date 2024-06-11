Who Got The Work

Armin Ghiam of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for Henri Daussi LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed April 26 in New York Southern District Court by Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf and Tucker Ellis on behalf of Christopher Designs Inc., asserts a patent for a method for cutting diamonds and other precious stones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:24-cv-03186, Christopher Designs, Inc. v. Henri Daussi, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 11, 2024, 4:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Designs, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf

defendants

Henri Daussi, LLC

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims