Who Got The Work

Gary Bendinger of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie has entered an appearance for PS Global LLC d/b/a Dakota Nutrition in a pending consumer class action. The suit, over the false marketing of defendant's elderberry dietary supplements, was filed July 22 in New York Eastern District Court by Gucovschi Rozenshteyn PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 1:22-cv-04335, Christodoulou v. PS Global, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 05, 2022, 6:22 AM