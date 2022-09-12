Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partners Sarah E. Johnston and Kristen L. Richer have stepped in as defense counsel to CVS Health in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra LLC on behalf of Christina Correll, is part of a string of cases alleging failure to warn about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 2:22-cv-05276, Christina Correll et al v. CVS Health Corporation et al.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 6:35 AM