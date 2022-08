New Suit

Hyatt Hotels, the Chicago-based hospitality company, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Nicholas Martino Jr. on behalf of Donna Christie and Nickolas Christie, who contend that they were physically assaulted after masked assailants broke into their hotel room. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04839, Christie et al v. Hyatt Hotels Corp. et al.