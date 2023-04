New Suit - Consumer

The Aargon Agency was sued on Friday in Nevada District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by the Kazerouni Law Group on behalf of Tanner Christianson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00517, Christianson v. Aargon Agency Inc.

Nevada

April 07, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Tanner Christianson

Plaintiffs

Kazerouni Law Group

defendants

Aargon Agency, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/