Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Honeywell International to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Sarah M. Christiansen, who claims the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirements violate her religious beliefs. The case is 0:22-cv-02477, Christiansen v. Honeywell International, Inc.