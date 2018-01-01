Who Got The Work

Kia Motors, the South Korean automaker, has retained attorney Matthew M. Proudfoot of Gates, Gonter, Guy, Proudfoot & Muench as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed Nov. 29 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Robert B. Mobasseri on behalf of the lessee of a 2018 Kia Optima. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:22-cv-02150, Christianna M. Richardson v. Kia Motors America, Inc. et al.