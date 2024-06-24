Who Got The Work

Vitas Healthcare, a provider of hospice care, has tapped lawyers Douglas T. Noah and Patricia Maria Rego Chapman of Dean, Ringers, Morgan & Lawton to fight a pending employment lawsuit. The case, over alleged age-based discrimination, was filed May 8 in Florida Middle District Court by Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of a former trainer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell, is 2:24-cv-00431, Christian v. Vitas Healthcare Corporation.

Health Care

June 24, 2024, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Sheri Christian

Plaintiffs

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

defendants

Vitas Healthcare Corporation

defendant counsels

Dean Ringers Morgan Lawton

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation