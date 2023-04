Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Lowe's to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Raymond C. Burkart Jr. on behalf of a former store manager for Lowe's who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to disability- and race-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-01241, Christian v. Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonio Terrell Christian

defendants

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination