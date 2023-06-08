Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Luks, Santaniello, Petrillo & Cohen on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against GuideOne Elite Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Elevate Legal Services on behalf of the Christian Outreach Ministry of Ruskin, asserts property damage claims caused by an alleged failed plumbing system incident that occurred around January 2022. The case is 8:23-cv-01294, Christian Outreach Ministry of Ruskin Inc v. Guideone Elite Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Christian Outreach Ministry of Ruskin, Inc

defendants

Guideone Elite Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute