The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners was hit with a class action on Tuesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by O'Melveny & Myers, Mays Byrd & Associates and the NAACP, alleges that the defendant's 2021 Redistricting Plan was deliberately designed to dilute the electoral power of black voters in the state's Second Congressional District. The case is 4:23-cv-00471, Christian Ministerial Alliance et al. v. Thurston et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
May 23, 2023, 8:11 PM