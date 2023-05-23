New Suit

The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners was hit with a class action on Tuesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by O'Melveny & Myers, Mays Byrd & Associates and the NAACP, alleges that the defendant's 2021 Redistricting Plan was deliberately designed to dilute the electoral power of black voters in the state's Second Congressional District. The case is 4:23-cv-00471, Christian Ministerial Alliance et al. v. Thurston et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 23, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Briggs

Christian Ministerial Alliance

Lynette Brown

Mable Bynum

Patricia Brewer

Plaintiffs

Naacp Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc.

O'Melveny & Myers

Naacp Legal Defense And Educational Fund, Inc

Mays, Byrd & Associates, P.A.

defendants

Bilenda Harris-Ritter

James Harmon Smith, III

Jamie Clemmer

John Thurston

Sharon Brooks

Wendy Brandon

William Luther

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute