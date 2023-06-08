Who Got The Work

Adam R. Bialek and Nicole Haimson of Wilson Elser have stepped in as defense counsel to Vinci Leather Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed May 5 in New York Southern District Court by Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu on behalf of luxury retailer Christian Louboutin and Clermon et Associes, accuses the defendant of marketing and selling shoes that utilize red soles identical to the plaintiffs' red sole trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, is 1:23-cv-03806, Christian Louboutin SAS et al v. Vinci Leather, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 08, 2023, 11:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Christian Louboutin L.L.C.

Christian Louboutin SAS

Clermon et Associes

Plaintiffs

Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, P.C.

defendants

Vinci Leather, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims