Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Fred Meyer and parent company Kroger to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Habtemariam Law Firm on behalf of Christian Ipoma Betema. The case is 2:23-cv-00970, Betema v. Kroger Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Christian Ipoma Betema

Plaintiffs

Habtemariam Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Fred Meyer Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims