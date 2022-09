Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Huber Book Lanz & McConkey on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against A.O. Smith, Emerson Electric and other defendants to Iowa Southern District Court. The complaint, over property damage allegedly caused by a defective water heater, was filed by the Reid Law Firm on behalf of Christian Home Association. The case is 1:22-cv-00015, Christian Home Association et al. v. Seisco International LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 14, 2022, 4:10 PM