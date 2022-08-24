New Suit

Twin City Fire Insurance, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Jones & Hill on behalf of Christian Fellowship Outreach Church of God in Christ. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03563, Christian Fellowship Outreach Church of God in Christ v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 1:07 PM