Who Got The Work

Scot L. Claus and Holly M. Zoe of Dickinson Wright have stepped in to defend Multitracks.com LLC in a pending trademark and cybersquatting lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 1 in Arizona District Court by Loeb & Loeb on behalf of Christian Copyright Licensing International LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza, is 2:23-cv-00368, Christian Copyright Licensing International LLC v. Multitracks.com LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 15, 2023, 10:00 AM

