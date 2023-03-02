New Suit - Trademark

Loeb & Loeb filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Christian Copyright Licensing International LLC, a provider of copyright licenses for musical compositions used in church services. The suit, which names Multitracks.com LLC, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's use of a website under the domain name 'multitrack.com' is not unlawful. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00368, Christian Copyright Licensing International LLC v. Multitracks.com LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 02, 2023, 1:53 PM